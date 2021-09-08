INDUS to Participate in the BMO Capital Markets 2021 Real Estate Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS”), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, announced today that it will participate in the BMO Capital Markets 2021 Real Estate Conference to be held virtually on September 14, 2021. In connection with the conference, INDUS will be sharing an updated investor presentation which will be made available on the Investors section of its website at www.indusrt.com on Monday evening, September 13, 2021.



