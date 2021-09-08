checkAd

Humana Names Rastad New CEO

Autor: PLX AI
08.09.2021, 21:33  |  19   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Humana has appointed Johanna Rastad as the new President and CEO of Humana AB. Johanna Rastad is currently business area manager of Individual & Family and a member of Humana's Group Management for almost three yearsShe will take office …

  • (PLX AI) – Humana has appointed Johanna Rastad as the new President and CEO of Humana AB.
  • Johanna Rastad is currently business area manager of Individual & Family and a member of Humana's Group Management for almost three years
  • She will take office during the first quarter of 2022 when the outgoing President and CEO Rasmus Nerman leaves the company
