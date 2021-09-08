Humana Names Rastad New CEO
(PLX AI) – Humana has appointed Johanna Rastad as the new President and CEO of Humana AB. Johanna Rastad is currently business area manager of Individual & Family and a member of Humana's Group Management for almost three yearsShe will take office …
- (PLX AI) – Humana has appointed Johanna Rastad as the new President and CEO of Humana AB.
- Johanna Rastad is currently business area manager of Individual & Family and a member of Humana's Group Management for almost three years
- She will take office during the first quarter of 2022 when the outgoing President and CEO Rasmus Nerman leaves the company
