Humana Names Rastad New CEO Autor: PLX AI | 08.09.2021, 21:33 | 19 | 0 | 0 08.09.2021, 21:33 | (PLX AI) – Humana has appointed Johanna Rastad as the new President and CEO of Humana AB. Johanna Rastad is currently business area manager of Individual & Family and a member of Humana's Group Management for almost three yearsShe will take office … (PLX AI) – Humana has appointed Johanna Rastad as the new President and CEO of Humana AB. Johanna Rastad is currently business area manager of Individual & Family and a member of Humana's Group Management for almost three yearsShe will take office … (PLX AI) – Humana has appointed Johanna Rastad as the new President and CEO of Humana AB.

Johanna Rastad is currently business area manager of Individual & Family and a member of Humana's Group Management for almost three years

She will take office during the first quarter of 2022 when the outgoing President and CEO Rasmus Nerman leaves the company Humana Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Humana Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer