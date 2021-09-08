checkAd

Attorney Lanny J. Davis asks the Kyiv Post to Commit to the "Code of Principles" of the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 21:53  |   |   |   

Davis highlights other IFCN signatories such as StopFake, a leading fact-checker group at a Kyiv university

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanny J. Davis, American attorney for Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash, today asked Kyiv Post editor Brian Bonner to commit the outlet to becoming a "Verified Signatory" of the "Code of Principles" of one of the world's most widely respected global fact-checking journalistic organizations – the International Fact Checking Network ("IFCN").  

Davis pointed out that major news organizations such as the Washington Post, USA Today, the Pulitzer Prize winning PolitiFact at the Tampa Bay Times, and other news organizations and websites from the U.S. and virtually every European nation, including Ukraine, have already signed on. See full list of more than 150 IFCN Verified Signatories around the globe here.

If it signed, the Kyiv Post would join StopFake.org, a current IFCN signatory in Ukraine and one of the world's most-respected journalistic fact-checking groups. StopFake is part of the Media Reforms Center at the Kyiv School of Journalism (Kyiv-Mohula University), and it confirms that is a Verified Signatory to the IFCN Code of Principles on its website. StopFake states: "Integrity is important for us. So when we publish an error, we acknowledge it and correct it as quickly as possible, both online and on social media."

The IFCN let attorney Davis know that the Kyiv Post was not a Verified Signatory, and so Davis now asks the Kyiv Post to commit to the IFCN's Code to correct the record and fact-check as many leading journalistic organizations and websites in the U.S., Europe, and around the world have done.

Davis promised to continue to ask the Kyiv Post to join StopFake and many others in becoming a Verified Signatory to the IFCN Code of Principles. 

Lanny Davis, attorney for Dmytro Firtash, is a founding partner of the Washington D.C. law firm of Davis Goldberg & Galper PLLC and a former Special Counsel to President Bill Clinton and served on a privacy and civil liberties oversight committee for President George W. Bush

DISSEMINATED BY DAVIS, GOLDBERG & GALPER PLLC, A REGISTERED FOREIGN AGENT, ON BEHALF OF DMITRY FIRTASH. MORE INFORMATION IS ON FILE WITH THE DEPT OF JUSTICE, WASHINGTON DC.

Contact:  
Alex Lange
202-480-4309
ALange@dggpllc.com

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Attorney Lanny J. Davis asks the Kyiv Post to Commit to the "Code of Principles" of the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) Davis highlights other IFCN signatories such as StopFake, a leading fact-checker group at a Kyiv university WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Lanny J. Davis, American attorney for Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash, today asked Kyiv Post …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Euronext Paris & Amsterdam
Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals ...
Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock Join Forces to Deliver CCUS Projects in the UK
TokoMall: Indonesia's First Multi-Category NFT Marketplace
Virtual Queue Management System Market to Grow US$ 436.00 million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.1% CAGR, ...
Mendix Recognizes Winners of 2021 Customer Impact Awards
France Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1437.1 Million and 19,919 Units by ...
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
JW Therapeutics Announces NMPA Approval of Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection in China
JEFF KOONS X BMW. Artist creates special edition of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
BabyLONDON, the first Ethereum Reward Token is Pioneering change in the BSC Network with ...
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...