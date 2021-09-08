checkAd

HyreCar to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences

HyreCar Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery, today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investment conferences:

D.A. Davidson 2021 Software/Internet Conference

Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 8:00 am ET, Joe Furnari, CEO will hold a fireside chat with Tom White from D.A. Davidson. The Company will hold virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For information or to schedule a meeting contact your D.A. Davidson representative.

Lake Street Capital Markets’ 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference

Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Joe Furnari, CEO, and Serge De Bock, CFO, will hold virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For information or to schedule a meeting contact your Lake Street representative.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a national carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers, rental agencies, and OEM’s that wish to participate in new mobility trends. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service. For more information please visit hyrecar.com.

