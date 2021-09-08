Lattice Semiconductor Wins Global Sustainability Award

checkAd

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today received a 2021 Sustainability Leadership Award from the Business Intelligence Group. The Sustainability Awards honor organizations that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

“As the low power programmable leader, our dedication to power efficiency and sustainability is fundamental to everything we do,” said Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lattice Semiconductor. “We’re honored to be recognized for these efforts and are committed to continuing to raise the bar for ourselves, our partners, and our customers.”

“We are proud to recognize Lattice for its company-wide commitment to sustainability,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Lattice’s strategy and organization-wide support will continue to deliver results, as we all work to achieve a cleaner, more sustainable world.”

Lattice FPGAs combine innovative circuit design with advance process technology to deliver industry-leading power efficiency, small size, and longevity for customer designs across a range of applications, including:

  • Smart client compute devices that reduce power consumption
  • Solar panel control that maximizes the delivery of renewable energy
  • Efficient motor control for Industrial and Automotive applications
  • Lower power wireless base stations
  • Smaller and lighter products that reduce packaging and transportation waste

For more information about Lattice’s commitment to actively managing its environmental, social, and governance impacts, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com/About/ESG.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

