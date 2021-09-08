Taysha Gene Therapies to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on TSHA-102 for the Treatment of Rett Syndrome

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

The event will feature a presentation from key opinion leader Jeffrey Neul, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Vanderbilt Kennedy Center, Annette Schaffer Eskind Chair, Professor of Pediatrics, Pharmacology, and Special Education, Pediatric Neurology at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, who will provide an overview of Rett syndrome and the underlying pathology of this genetic neurodevelopmental disorder, as well as discuss the natural history of the disease.