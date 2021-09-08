Taysha Gene Therapies to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on TSHA-102 for the Treatment of Rett Syndrome
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.
The event will feature a presentation from key opinion leader Jeffrey Neul, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Vanderbilt Kennedy Center, Annette Schaffer Eskind Chair, Professor of Pediatrics, Pharmacology, and Special Education, Pediatric Neurology at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, who will provide an overview of Rett syndrome and the underlying pathology of this genetic neurodevelopmental disorder, as well as discuss the natural history of the disease.
The event will also feature presentations from:
- Monica Coenraads, Chief Executive Officer of Rett Syndrome Research Trust (RSRT), who will discuss the burden of disease and provide a patient and caregiver perspective
- Steven Gray, Ph.D., Associate Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at UT Southwestern and Chief Scientific Advisor at Taysha, who will review the miRARE platform and preclinical data generated to date for TSHA-102 in Rett syndrome
- Suyash Prasad, MBBS, M.Sc., MRCP, MRCPCH, FFPM, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D of Taysha, who will discuss the clinical development strategy for TSHA-102 in Rett syndrome and provide a regulatory update
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.
