checkAd

Analog Devices Details Updated Capital Allocation Priorities & Accelerated Accretion Timeline for Maxim Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 22:00  |  27   |   |   

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), a leading global high-performance semiconductor company, today detailed its updated capital allocation priorities and accelerated the accretion timeline following the completion of its acquisition of Maxim Integrated on August 26, 2021.

“ADI has demonstrated a track record of operational excellence, strong cash flow generation and disciplined capital investments, including our recent acquisition of Maxim Integrated, that provides the foundation for an attractive capital allocation framework,” said Vincent Roche, President and CEO. “Our financial strength positions us to substantially invest in our business, while returning 100% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The decision to approve our accelerated share repurchase program and increase our total share repurchase authorization reflects our confidence in our future business performance and commitment to provide meaningful return to shareholders.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Analog Devices!
Short
Basispreis 174,45€
Hebel 13,93
Ask 0,96
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 151,77€
Hebel 13,52
Ask 1,05
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Updated Capital Allocation Priorities

The company detailed the following capital allocation priorities in alignment with its commitment to return 100% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases on an investor webcast today:

  • Authorized a $2.5 billion accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program to be completed by the second quarter of 2022. After completion of this program, ADI expects to have a net leverage ratio of ~1x;
  • Plan to repurchase an additional $2.5 billion bringing total repurchases to approximately $5 billion by the end of calendar 2022, or around half of ADI’s current share repurchase authorization of about $10 billion; and
  • Continue to consistently grow its annual dividend with a target payout ratio of 40%-60% of free cash flow.

The regular quarterly dividend and share repurchases will be funded through available cash and future cash flow generation. The share repurchases will be executed in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions at times and amounts determined by the company based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors and may be suspended, discontinued or resumed at any time.

Seite 1 von 3
Analog Devices Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Analog Devices Details Updated Capital Allocation Priorities & Accelerated Accretion Timeline for Maxim Acquisition Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), a leading global high-performance semiconductor company, today detailed its updated capital allocation priorities and accelerated the accretion timeline following the completion of its acquisition of Maxim …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help ...
Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group
CASSAVA SCIENCES SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
IDEANOMICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Ideanomics, Inc. - IDEX
Titel
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04:15 UhrAnalog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase and Updates Fourth Quarter Outlook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21Analog Devices schließt Übernahme von Maxim Integrated ab
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Analog Devices Completes Acquisition of Maxim Integrated
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Analog Devices Increases Share Repurchase Authorization by $8.5 Billion to Approximately $10 Billion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Analog Devices und Maxim Integrated geben die kartellrechtliche Freigabe für Zusammenschluss durch China bekannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung verhilft Nasdaq und S&P zu Rekorden
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.08.21Aktien New York: Erholung geht weiter - Nasdaq 100 und S&P mit Rekorden
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.08.21Aktien New York: Erholung geht weiter - Nasdaq 100 mit Rekord
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.08.21Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Stillstand vor Protokoll der US-Notenbank
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte