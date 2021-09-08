Analog Devices Details Updated Capital Allocation Priorities & Accelerated Accretion Timeline for Maxim Acquisition

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), a leading global high-performance semiconductor company, today detailed its updated capital allocation priorities and accelerated the accretion timeline following the completion of its acquisition of Maxim Integrated on August 26, 2021.

“ADI has demonstrated a track record of operational excellence, strong cash flow generation and disciplined capital investments, including our recent acquisition of Maxim Integrated, that provides the foundation for an attractive capital allocation framework,” said Vincent Roche, President and CEO. “Our financial strength positions us to substantially invest in our business, while returning 100% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The decision to approve our accelerated share repurchase program and increase our total share repurchase authorization reflects our confidence in our future business performance and commitment to provide meaningful return to shareholders.”