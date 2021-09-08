checkAd

Intuit Executive to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) announced today that Alex Chriss, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit’s Small Business and Self-Employed Group, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference, on Tuesday, September 14.

The fireside chat will begin at 10:50 a.m. PDT/1:50 p.m. EDT and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

