Intuit Executive to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) announced today that Alex Chriss, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit’s Small Business and Self-Employed Group, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference, on Tuesday, September 14.

The fireside chat will begin at 10:50 a.m. PDT/1:50 p.m. EDT and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.