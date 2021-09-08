–APi Group Announces Leadership Evolution in Support of the Planned Acquisition of Chubb Fire & Security Business

Krumm joins APi from Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL) (“Ecolab”) where he most recently served as Corporate Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Finance Shared Services. Previously he held roles of increasing responsibility within Ecolab, including leading the Industrial segment finance team; leading regional finance teams in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia and Latin America; and leading international integration efforts for a major acquisition. He previously held finance roles at UnitedHealth Group and Minnetronix, and began his career in public accounting.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) announced that Tom Lydon has stepped down as CFO today and will be retiring from APi at the end of the year after supporting the transition to Kevin S. Krumm, who will be joining APi as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on September 20, 2021.

Russ Becker, APi’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated: “I am grateful to Tom Lydon for the financial expertise, guidance and dedication to APi over his years of service. In particular, his work to build a world-class finance organization to support our entry into the public markets has been invaluable. Personally, and on behalf of the entire Board of Directors and leadership team, we are grateful for Tom’s many contributions and wish him all the best in the future.

I am also delighted that a well-rounded leader with Kevin’s experience, expertise, cultural fit and drive has joined the APi team and very much look forward to working with him as part of our senior leadership team. His deep operating and public company finance background, including substantial international and integration experience, will be immediately leveraged. Kevin will be instrumental in helping achieve our margin expansion goals and growth in new geographies and in supporting the integration of the Chubb fire and security business into APi, as we continue to drive long-term growth for our shareholders. As APi begins the next leg of its journey as the world’s leading life safety services provider, Kevin will help elevate our business and bring incremental operational and financial best practices to the Company while also helping to shape our future growth strategy.”