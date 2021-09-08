checkAd

–APi Group Announces Leadership Evolution in Support of the Planned Acquisition of Chubb Fire & Security Business–

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 22:01  |  26   |   |   

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) announced that Tom Lydon has stepped down as CFO today and will be retiring from APi at the end of the year after supporting the transition to Kevin S. Krumm, who will be joining APi as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on September 20, 2021.

Krumm joins APi from Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL) (“Ecolab”) where he most recently served as Corporate Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Finance Shared Services. Previously he held roles of increasing responsibility within Ecolab, including leading the Industrial segment finance team; leading regional finance teams in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia and Latin America; and leading international integration efforts for a major acquisition. He previously held finance roles at UnitedHealth Group and Minnetronix, and began his career in public accounting.

Russ Becker, APi’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated: “I am grateful to Tom Lydon for the financial expertise, guidance and dedication to APi over his years of service. In particular, his work to build a world-class finance organization to support our entry into the public markets has been invaluable. Personally, and on behalf of the entire Board of Directors and leadership team, we are grateful for Tom’s many contributions and wish him all the best in the future.

I am also delighted that a well-rounded leader with Kevin’s experience, expertise, cultural fit and drive has joined the APi team and very much look forward to working with him as part of our senior leadership team. His deep operating and public company finance background, including substantial international and integration experience, will be immediately leveraged. Kevin will be instrumental in helping achieve our margin expansion goals and growth in new geographies and in supporting the integration of the Chubb fire and security business into APi, as we continue to drive long-term growth for our shareholders. As APi begins the next leg of its journey as the world’s leading life safety services provider, Kevin will help elevate our business and bring incremental operational and financial best practices to the Company while also helping to shape our future growth strategy.”

Seite 1 von 4
APi Group Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

–APi Group Announces Leadership Evolution in Support of the Planned Acquisition of Chubb Fire & Security Business– APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) announced that Tom Lydon has stepped down as CFO today and will be retiring from APi at the end of the year after supporting the transition to Kevin S. Krumm, who will be joining APi …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help ...
Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group
CASSAVA SCIENCES SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
IDEANOMICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Ideanomics, Inc. - IDEX
Titel
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21–APi Group Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Financial Results–
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten