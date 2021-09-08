CPS Technologies Corp. Announces New Hermetic Packaging Business from Key Customers

Michael McCormack, President and Chief Executive Officer of CPS, said, “All three of our product lines continue to perform well. In particular, the performance of the Hermetic Package product line continues to achieve record results in terms of revenue, and bookings adding significantly to CPS’s bottom line. We have several large customers that have selected CPS solutions to meet their rigorous requirements. We are pleased to be selected as their partner of choice in these critical applications.”

“The continued growth of Hermetic Packages for use in Aerospace, Defense and Power Electronics, positions CPS for continued growth this year and in the years to come. Increases associated with our industry unique AlSiC Hermetic Packages further enhances our position in this market. Our growth with new and existing customers worldwide is an affirmation of the superior value proposition our products provide,” said Cheryl Oliveira, CPS Technologies Vice President of Sales.

Added CPS Technologies Chief Financial Officer Chuck Griffith, "CPS is pleased with this strong and growing order flow from both existing and new customers. This supports our continued growth in these markets due to the excellence of our product performance, quality and customer service. These awards through just over eight months of this fiscal year already exceed last year’s total Hermetic Package revenue by over 100%.”

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet's problems.

Safe Harbor

