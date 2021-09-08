BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). BigCommerce also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date notes are first issued, up to an additional $45 million principal amount of notes.



The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of BigCommerce, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on October 1, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by BigCommerce. Noteholders will have the right to convert their notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods. BigCommerce will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its Series 1 common stock (the “common stock”) or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at BigCommerce’s election. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part (subject to certain limitations), for cash at BigCommerce’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after October 7, 2024 and on or before the 25th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of BigCommerce’s common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the pricing of the offering.

BigCommerce intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions described below. BigCommerce intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, then BigCommerce intends to use a portion of the additional net proceeds to fund the cost of entering into additional capped call transactions as described below.