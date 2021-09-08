checkAd

Cullinan Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 22:01  |  16   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”) today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference taking place Thursday, September 9th through Wednesday, September 15th
    • Cullinan’s CEO, Owen Hughes, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Monday, September 13th, at 12:30pm ET, and will provide a corporate update at 4:15pm ET
  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13th through Wednesday, September 15th
    • Cullinan’s Chief Development Officer of Biologics, Jennifer Michaelson, will participate in a panel discussion titled “Engineered Cytokines: The Next Big Wave in Immuno-oncology”, which will be broadcast to conference participants on Tuesday, September 14th, from 1:30 – 3:00pm ET

Members of Cullinan’s management will be presenting virtually at each conference, as well as participating in one-on-one investor meetings. Please visit the investor section of Cullinan’s website at www.investors.cullinanoncology.com for more information.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company that strives to deliver results for our various stakeholders through disciplined capital allocation, decisive action, prudent risk taking and creative business development. We seek to drive shareholder returns by focusing on the patient. The Company’s strategy is to build a diversified pipeline of targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutic candidates that are uncorrelated across multiple dimensions, with a focus on assets that it believes have novel technology, employ differentiated mechanisms, are in a more advanced stage of development than competing candidates, or have a combination of these attributes. Learn more about Cullinan at www.cullinanoncology.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
investors@cullinanoncology.com

Jeff Trigilio
+1 617.410.4650
jtrigilio@cullinanoncology.com

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cullinan Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”) today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences: Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
ICU Medical, Inc. to acquire Smiths Medical division from Smiths Group plc for $2.35 billion in ...
P2 Gold Intersects 1.15 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 140 Meters at Gabbs
Option Care Health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 9,200,000 Shares of Common Stock
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...