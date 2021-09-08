Inventiva announces the initiation of its pivotal Phase III clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor in NASH

Activation of first clinical sites and start of patient screening

The two-part NATiV3 Phase III clinical trial will evaluate the long-term efficacy and safety of lanifibranor in adult patients with non-cirrhotic NASH and F2/F3 stage of liver fibrosis

The primary endpoint of the trial’s part 1 will evaluate the response to the treatment defined by both resolution of NASH and fibrosis improvement of at least one stage

Publication of topline results of part 1 of the trial is expected for H2 2024

Based on the results of part 1 of the NATiV3 trial, Inventiva intends to seek U.S. accelerated approval and EU conditional approval for lanifibranor

Daix (France), September 8, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the initiation of its NATiV3 Phase III clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of NASH.1 The first clinical trial sites have been activated in the United States and first patients have been screened. In addition, more than 330 sites across 25 countries have already been qualified2 of which more than a third in the United States.

NATiV3 (NASH lanifibranor Phase 3 trial) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase III clinical trial evaluating the long-term efficacy and safety of lanifibranor (800mg/daily and 1200mg/daily) in adult patients with biopsy-proven non-cirrhotic NASH and F2/F3 stage of liver fibrosis.

The clinical trial includes two parts: a 72-week treatment of approximately 900 patients to assess the effect of lanifibranor on the primary composite endpoint of NASH resolution and fibrosis improvement of at least one stage and on the key secondary endpoints of NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis, and improvement of fibrosis with no worsening of NASH (part 1). Following part 1, the trial will remain blinded and continue in approximately 2,000 patients to evaluate the effect of lanifibranor on delaying NASH disease progression, measured by a composite endpoint that includes progression to cirrhosis, liver-related clinical outcome events, and all-cause death, as compared to the placebo control arm (part 2).