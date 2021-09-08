checkAd

Capital Southwest Supports Eden Capital’s Acquisition of Wall Street Prep Inc.

DALLAS, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it recently supported Eden Capital′s (“Eden”) acquisition of Wall Street Prep, Inc. (“WSP”) with a revolving credit facility, first lien term loan, and a minority equity co-investment. Capital Southwest led the financing and will act as the sole administrative agent. Main Street Capital Corporation also participated in the investment.

"We are excited to partner with Eden Capital on this transaction as they continue to pursue investments in the education and corporate training sector,” said Ryan Kelly, Managing Director of Capital Southwest. Abishai Pinto, Senior Associate at Capital Southwest, said, “Wall Street Prep continues to experience strong growth with individual consumers, corporate clients, and universities that see tremendous value in WSP’s growing course catalog and strong virtual and in-person offering.”

Wall Street Prep is a global financial training and consulting firm. Established in 2004 by investment bankers to train the financial services industry, WSP trains over 10,000 professionals and students annually. WSP’s client list includes top financial institutions, corporations and business schools.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $368 million in net assets as of June 30, 2021. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt, and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

