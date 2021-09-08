checkAd

ProQR Announces Axiomer RNA Editing Licensing and Research Collaboration with Lilly

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021   

  • Companies will collaborate to develop editing oligonucleotides directed to up to five targets using ProQR’s proprietary Axiomer RNA editing platform
  • ProQR to receive $50 million consisting of upfront payment and equity investment
  • ProQR is eligible to additionally receive up to approximately $1.25 billion in research, development, and commercialization milestones, plus royalties

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), today announced a global licensing and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of potential new medicines for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system. The companies will use ProQR’s proprietary Axiomer RNA editing platform to progress new drug targets toward clinical development and commercialization.

ProQR’s unique Axiomer platform technology enables the editing of single nucleotides in RNA in a highly targeted and specific manner. The technology is based on editing oligonucleotides, or EONs, designed to recruit endogenous ADAR enzymes (Adenosine Deaminases Acting on RNA) to a selected target adenosine in a disease associated RNA. ADAR then induces the conversion of the target adenosine (A) into inosine (I). The conversion from A to I is effectively an A to G change, as inosine in RNA is interpreted as a guanosine (G). This technology could be applied to potentially reverse the more than 20,000 G to A mutations in the human population that are known to cause disease.

”RNA editing is an exciting emerging technology, which allows transient, reversible editing, which in some indications may be an extremely attractive therapeutic approach" said Andrew C. Adams, Ph.D., vice president for New Therapeutic Modalities at Lilly. “Through this collaboration with ProQR, we hope to utilize this technology to unlock novel treatments to improve the lives of patients across a spectrum of diseases.”

“This partnership with Lilly, a leader in RNA therapeutics, is an important validation of our Axiomer RNA editing platform, and expands the application of our technology beyond our core therapeutic area focus of genetic eye disease, to potentially benefit patients with metabolic and nervous system disorders.” said Daniel A. de Boer, Founder and CEO of ProQR. “Additionally, this partnership further strengthens our financial position.”

