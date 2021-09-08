checkAd

H.B. Fuller to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on September 22, 2021

08.09.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced today that it will report its financial results for the three-month period ended Aug. 28, 2021, in a press release issued after the market close on Sept. 22, 2021. The company will hold a conference call on Sept. 23, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. CT (10:30 a.m. ET) to discuss its results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at https://investors.hbfuller.com. Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to install and test any necessary audio software. Participants can also pre-register for the webcast at any time using the link above, and the webcast will be archived on the company’s website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 12:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 23, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2021. To access the telephone replay dial (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and enter Conference ID: 1786575.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2020 net revenue of $2.8 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.

