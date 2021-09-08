H.B. Fuller to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on September 22, 2021

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced today that it will report its financial results for the three-month period ended Aug. 28, 2021, in a press release issued after the market close on Sept. 22, 2021. The company will hold a conference call on Sept. 23, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. CT (10:30 a.m. ET) to discuss its results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at https://investors.hbfuller.com. Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to install and test any necessary audio software. Participants can also pre-register for the webcast at any time using the link above, and the webcast will be archived on the company’s website.