Rocket Lab Provides First Half 2021 Financial Results Update

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today reviewed financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021, which were previously released in its 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 31, 2021.

“In the first half of 2021, we continued our track record of consistent execution across launch and space systems, further establishing Rocket Lab as a new breed of end-to-end space company. This continues to be validated by our market and technology leading customers and industry partners in the form of further strengthening of contract backlog in the first half of 2021,” said Peter Beck, Rocket Lab founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Following the completion of our merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation on August 25, 2021, we’re well positioned to continue our expansion into space systems and further development of our 8-ton payload class Neutron launch vehicle to unlock the potential of space.”