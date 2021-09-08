Rocket Lab Provides First Half 2021 Financial Results Update
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today reviewed financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021, which were previously released in its 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 31, 2021.
“In the first half of 2021, we continued our track record of consistent execution across launch and space systems, further establishing Rocket Lab as a new breed of end-to-end space company. This continues to be validated by our market and technology leading customers and industry partners in the form of further strengthening of contract backlog in the first half of 2021,” said Peter Beck, Rocket Lab founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Following the completion of our merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation on August 25, 2021, we’re well positioned to continue our expansion into space systems and further development of our 8-ton payload class Neutron launch vehicle to unlock the potential of space.”
First Half 2021 Business Highlights:
- Launched three missions in the first half of 2021, followed by a fourth in July 2021. The missions brought the total number of Electron launches to 21. The Electron launch vehicle has now deployed 105 satellites to orbit.
- Entered into a contract with Varda Space Industries to manufacture and operate three Photon spacecraft to enable in-space manufacturing.
- Entered into a contract with BlackSky Global for five Electron launches to support their constellation growth.
- Entered into a contract to launch a General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) developed Orbital Test Bed (OTB) Satellite.
- Entered into a study contract for a Mars mission that will see Rocket Lab develop two Photon spacecraft in support of the University of California, Berkeley Space Sciences Laboratory for a NASA science mission.
- Added Merline Saintil and Jon Olson, two seasoned Board members, to the Rocket Lab Board of Directors.
- Successfully recovered an Electron booster for the second time, further advancing the program to make Electron a reusable launch vehicle which will enable us to increase our launch cadence and reduce our cost per mission.
Since June 30, 2021 Rocket Lab also:
