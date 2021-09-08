checkAd

SentinelOne Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended July 31, 2021.

“We’re devoted to protecting our customers and our way of life from cyberattacks in an increasingly digital society. Cybersecurity must be autonomous - that’s what we’ve built. It must perform at a faster speed, greater scale, and higher accuracy than what exists today,” said Tomer Weingarten, Co-Founder and CEO of SentinelOne. “Our IPO was a significant milestone and is only the beginning of the opportunity in front of us. I’m pleased with the success and growth we delivered in Q2.”

“SentinelOne executed extremely well in Q2. Our annualized recurring revenue reached $198 million, with growth accelerating to 127% year-over-year,” said Dave Bernhardt, CFO. “It’s especially encouraging to see the broad based strength of our business, with record customer additions, large customer transactions, and net retention rates.”

Letter to Shareholders

We have also published a letter to shareholders on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.sentinelone.com. The letter provides further discussion of our results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 as well as our full fiscal year 2022 financial outlook.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights

  • Total revenue was $45.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, a 121% increase compared to $20.7 million for the same period of fiscal 2021.
  • Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased 127% year-over-year and grew to $198.0 million as of July 31, 2021.
  • Total customer count grew more than 75% year-over-year to over 5,400 customers as of July 31, 2021. Customers with ARR over $100K grew 140% year-over-year to over 345 as of July 31, 2021. Dollar-based net revenue retention rate reached a new high and exceeded 125%.
  • Gross margin: GAAP gross margin was 59% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to 64% for the same period of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 62%, compared to 64% for the same period of fiscal 2021.
  • Loss from operations: GAAP loss from operations was $67.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 compared to $22.6 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $45.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to $21.0 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.7 billion as of July 31, 2021, which now includes $1.4 billion of net proceeds from our initial public offering and the concurrent private placement.

Financial Outlook

We are providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, ending October 31, 2021, and for the full fiscal year 2022, ending January 31, 2022:

 

Q3 FY22
Guidance

 

Full Year FY22
Guidance

Revenue

$49-50 million

 

$188-190 million

Non-GAAP gross margin

58-59%

 

58-60%

Non-GAAP operating margin

(99)-(96)%

 

(104)-(99)%

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. We have not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin is not available without unreasonable effort.

Webcast information

We will host a live audio webcast for analysts and investors to discuss our earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and full fiscal year 2022 today, September 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). The live webcast and a recording of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.sentinelone.com.

We have used, and intend to continue to use, the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.sentinelone.com as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our future growth, and future financial and operating performance, including our financial outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and full year fiscal 2022, including non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP operating margin, business strategy, the COVID-19 pandemic, our reputation and performance in the market, general market trends, and our objectives are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

There are a significant number of factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: our limited operating history; our history of losses; intense competition in the market we compete in; fluctuations in our operating results; network or security incidents against us; defects, errors or vulnerabilities in our platform; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers’ business; our ability to attract new and retain existing customers, or renew and expand our relationships with them; the ability of our platform to effectively interoperate within our customers IT infrastructure; our ability to successfully integrate any acquisitions; disruptions or other business interruptions that affect the availability of our platform; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products, subscriptions and support offerings; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products and subscription and support offerings; length of sales cycles; general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including those related to the continuing impact of COVID-19.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our final prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b), dated June 29, 2021, copies of which are available on our website at investors.sentinelone.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unexpected events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Non-GAAP financial information excludes stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, with the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. In addition, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period.

Reconciliations between non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Loss from Operations, Non-GAAP Operating Margin, Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share

We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We use these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides our management, board of directors, and investors with information about our future ability to generate or use cash to enhance the strength of our balance sheet and further invest in our business and pursue potential strategic initiatives.

Key Business Metrics

We monitor the following key metrics to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Annualized Recurring Revenue

We believe that ARR is a key operating metric to measure our business because it is driven by our ability to acquire new subscription customers and to maintain and expand our relationship with existing subscription customers. ARR represents the annualized revenue run rate of our subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period, assuming contracts are renewed on their existing terms for customers that are under subscription contracts with us.

Customers with ARR of $100,000 or More

We believe that our ability to increase the number of customers with ARR of $100,000 or more is an indicator of our market penetration and strategic demand for our platform. We define a customer as an entity that has an active subscription for access to our platform. We count MSPs, MSSPs, MDRs, and OEMs, who may purchase our products on behalf of multiple companies, as a single customer. We do not count our reseller or distributor channel partners as customers.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate

We believe that our ability to retain and expand our revenue generated from our existing customers is an indicator of the long-term value of our customer relationships and our potential future business opportunities. Dollar-based net retention rate measures the percentage change in our ARR derived from our customer base at a point in time. To calculate these metrics, we first determine Prior Period ARR, which is ARR from the population of our customers as of 12 months prior to the end of a particular reporting period. We calculate Net Retention ARR as the total ARR at the end of a particular reporting period from the set of customers that is used to determine Prior Period ARR. Net Retention ARR includes any expansion, and is net of contraction and attrition associated with that set of customers. NRR is the quotient obtained by dividing Net Retention ARR by Prior Period ARR.

SENTINELONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

July 31,

 

January 31,

 

2021

 

2021

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,684,702

 

 

$

395,472

 

Short-term investments

370

 

 

364

 

Accounts receivable, net

53,318

 

 

39,315

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, current

17,564

 

 

14,733

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

26,145

 

 

14,173

 

Total current assets

1,782,099

 

 

464,057

 

Property and equipment, net

18,892

 

 

13,373

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

21,453

 

 

18,026

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current

26,500

 

 

21,940

 

Restricted cash, non-current

2,722

 

 

2,694

 

Intangible assets, net

16,705

 

 

470

 

Goodwill

108,193

 

 

 

Total assets

$

1,976,564

 

 

$

520,560

 

Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

9,615

 

 

11,822

 

Accrued liabilities

11,141

 

 

3,671

 

Accrued payroll and benefits

26,583

 

 

20,134

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

3,976

 

 

3,634

 

Deferred revenue, current

121,883

 

 

89,645

 

Total current liabilities

173,198

 

 

128,906

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

62,701

 

 

52,190

 

Long-term debt

 

 

19,621

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

21,448

 

 

18,839

 

Other liabilities

3,249

 

 

401

 

Total liabilities

260,596

 

 

219,957

 

Redeemable convertible preferred stock

 

 

621,139

 

Stockholders’ equity (deficit):

 

 

 

Preferred Stock

 

 

 

Class A common stock

4

 

 

 

Class B common stock

13

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

2,196,865

 

 

29,869

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

455

 

 

165

 

Accumulated deficit

(481,369

)

 

(350,572

)

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

1,715,968

 

 

(320,536

)

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

$

1,976,564

 

 

$

520,560

 

SENTINELONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue

$

45,750

 

 

$

20,674

 

 

$

83,145

 

 

$

38,631

 

Cost of revenue

18,788

 

 

7,543

 

 

37,071

 

 

15,156

 

Gross profit

26,962

 

 

13,131

 

 

46,074

 

 

23,475

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

31,037

 

 

13,476

 

 

58,857

 

 

27,341

 

Sales and marketing

40,970

 

 

16,302

 

 

77,150

 

 

34,053

 

General and administrative

22,110

 

 

5,914

 

 

38,834

 

 

10,871

 

Total operating expenses

94,117

 

 

35,692

 

 

174,841

 

 

72,265

 

Loss from operations

(67,155

)

 

(22,561

)

 

(128,767

)

 

(48,790

)

Interest income

21

 

 

46

 

 

44

 

 

196

 

Interest expense

(479

)

 

(477

)

 

(782

)

 

(777

)

Other income (expense), net

(373

)

 

182

 

 

(966

)

 

(11

)

Loss before provision for income taxes

(67,986

)

 

(22,810

)

 

(130,471

)

 

(49,382

)

Provision for income taxes

177

 

 

128

 

 

326

 

 

194

 

Net loss

$

(68,163

)

 

$

(22,938

)

 

$

(130,797

)

 

$

(49,576

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.57

)

 

$

(0.67

)

 

$

(1.59

)

 

$

(1.45

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

120,520,061

 

 

34,480,356

 

 

82,394,440

 

 

34,229,843

 

SENTINELONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(130,797

)

 

$

(49,576

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

3,637

 

 

1,298

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

9,087

 

 

4,758

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

1,408

 

 

1,855

 

Stock-based compensation expense

34,830

 

 

5,239

 

Other

105

 

 

206

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(10,339

)

 

8,696

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(11,190

)

 

(248

)

Deferred contract acquisition costs

(16,477

)

 

(6,749

)

Accounts payable

(5,108

)

 

643

 

Accrued liabilities

6,559

 

 

419

 

Accrued payroll and benefits

6,864

 

 

124

 

Operating lease liabilities

(1,919

)

 

(1,955

)

Deferred revenue

37,707

 

 

9,783

 

Other liabilities

2,842

 

 

 

Net cash used in operating activities

(72,791

)

 

(25,507

)

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,685

)

 

(401

)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

 

(126

)

Capitalization of internal-use software

(2,852

)

 

(1,292

)

Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

(3,449

)

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(7,986

)

 

(1,819

)

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Proceeds from initial public offering and private placements, net of underwriting discounts and commissions

1,388,563

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of Series E redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs

 

 

152,539

 

Payments of deferred offering costs

(5,068

)

 

 

Proceeds from revolving line of credit

 

 

19,857

 

Repayment of term loan

(20,000

)

 

(20,000

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

5,827

 

 

900

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,369,322

 

 

153,296

 

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

1,146

 

 

8

 

NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH

1,289,691

 

 

125,978

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH–Beginning of period

399,112

 

 

47,680

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH–End of period

$

1,688,803

 

 

$

173,658

 

SENTINELONE, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(in thousands)

Stock-based compensation by function:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

$

840

 

 

$

65

 

 

$

1,223

 

 

$

135

 

Research and development

8,823

 

 

261

 

 

15,962

 

 

3,024

 

Sales and marketing

3,905

 

 

606

 

 

5,952

 

 

1,067

 

General and administrative

7,825

 

 

656

 

 

11,693

 

 

1,013

 

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

21,393

 

 

$

1,588

 

 

$

34,830

 

 

$

5,239

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets by function:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

$

558

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,049

 

 

$

 

Sales and marketing

189

 

 

 

 

355

 

 

 

General and administrative

19

 

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

766

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,440

 

 

$

 

Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP revenue

$

45,750

 

 

$

20,674

 

 

$

83,145

 

 

$

38,631

 

GAAP gross profit

$

26,962

 

 

$

13,131

 

 

$

46,074

 

 

$

23,475

 

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

840

 

 

65

 

 

1,223

 

 

135

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

558

 

 

 

 

1,049

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

28,360

 

 

$

13,196

 

 

$

48,346

 

 

$

23,610

 

GAAP gross margin

59

%

 

64

%

 

55

%

 

61

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

62

%

 

64

%

 

58

%

 

61

%

Reconciliation of operating expenses

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(in thousands)

GAAP revenue

$

45,750

 

 

$

20,674

 

 

$

83,145

 

 

$

38,631

 

GAAP operating expenses

$

94,117

 

 

$

35,692

 

 

$

174,841

 

 

$

72,265

 

Less: Stock-based compensation expense

20,553

 

 

1,523

 

 

33,607

 

 

5,104

 

Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

208

 

 

 

 

391

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

73,356

 

 

$

34,169

 

 

$

140,843

 

 

$

67,161

 

GAAP % of revenue

206

%

 

173

%

 

210

%

 

187

%

Non-GAAP % of revenue

160

%

 

165

%

 

169

%

 

174

%

Reconciliation of loss from operations and operating margin

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP revenue

$

45,750

 

 

$

20,674

 

 

$

83,145

 

 

$

38,631

 

GAAP loss from operations

$

(67,155

)

 

$

(22,561

)

 

$

(128,767

)

 

$

(48,790

)

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

21,393

 

 

1,588

 

 

34,830

 

 

5,239

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

766

 

 

 

 

1,440

 

 

 

Non-GAAP loss from operations

$

(44,996

)

 

$

(20,973

)

 

$

(92,497

)

 

$

(43,551

)

GAAP operating margin

(147

)%

 

(109

)%

 

(155

)%

 

(126

)%

Non-GAAP operating margin

(98

)%

 

(101

)%

 

(111

)%

 

(113

)%

Reconciliation of net loss and net loss per share

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP net loss

$

(68,163

)

 

$

(22,938

)

 

$

(130,797

)

 

$

(49,576

)

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

21,393

 

 

1,588

 

 

34,830

 

 

5,239

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

766

 

 

 

 

1,440

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(46,004

)

 

$

(21,350

)

 

$

(94,527

)

 

$

(44,337

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

120,520,061

 

 

34,480,356

 

 

82,394,440

 

 

34,229,843

 

GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.57

)

 

$

(0.67

)

 

$

(1.59

)

 

$

(1.45

)

Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.62

)

 

$

(1.15

)

 

$

(1.30

)

Reconciliation of proforma net loss per share

The following table sets forth the computation of pro forma basic and diluted non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders to provide a supplemental bridge between our actual results and proforma amounts as presented in our final prospectus:

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2021

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(46,004

)

 

$

(94,527

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing pro forma net loss per share(1) :

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share

65,154,671

 

 

54,252,916

 

Pro forma adjustment to reflect conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock into common stock

169,787,200

 

 

169,787,200

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing pro forma net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

234,941,871

 

 

224,040,116

 

Pro forma net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted (1)

$

(0.20

)

 

$

(0.42

)

(1)

Basic and diluted pro forma non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the three months and six months ended July 31, 2021 gives effect to the conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock into common stock as though the conversion had occurred as of the beginning of the period.

Reconciliation of cash used in operating activities to free cash flow

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP net cash used in operating activities

$

(41,993

)

 

$

(13,712

)

 

$

(72,791

)

 

$

(25,507

)

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(905

)

 

(123

)

 

(1,685

)

 

(401

)

Less: Capitalized internal-use software

(1,839

)

 

(645

)

 

(2,852

)

 

(1,292

)

Free cash flow

$

(44,737

)

 

$

(14,480

)

 

$

(77,328

)

 

$

(27,200

)

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(2,744

)

 

$

(894

)

 

$

(7,986

)

 

$

(1,819

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

$

1,367,405

 

 

$

117

 

 

$

1,369,322

 

 

$

153,296

 

SentinelOne
Investors

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

