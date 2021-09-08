checkAd

Take-Two Interactive to Host Webcast of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that the Company will host a webcast of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders which is being held as a virtual, audio-only meeting hosted online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TTWO2021 on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. As previously announced, Take-Two is using a virtual format once again for its annual meeting to provide a consistent experience to all shareholders regardless of location and to protect its shareholders and employees in light of continuing public health and safety considerations posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, July 20, 2021, are entitled to attend and participate in the meeting, including voting and asking questions during the meeting. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their previously distributed notice of internet availability of proxy materials or proxy card. Other interested parties may access the webcast of the Annual Meeting, but will not be entitled to participate in the meeting.

The Company urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies prior to September 14, 2021, regardless of whether they plan to attend the virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Stockholders who have already voted are not required to take any further action.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

