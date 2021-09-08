Rotor Acquisition Corp. Reminds Stockholders to Vote “FOR” Business Combination with Sarcos Corp. at Special Meeting of Stockholders

Upon closing of the business combination, the Company will change its name to “Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation,” and intends to transfer the listing of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”) and publicly-traded warrants to acquire Common Stock (“Warrants”), from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) to The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) following the anticipated closing of the business combination.

Trading of the Common Stock and Warrants is currently expected to begin on Nasdaq on or about September 27, 2021, under the new ticker symbols “STRC” and “STRCW,” respectively. Until the business combination is complete, the Company’s Common Stock, Warrants, and units will continue to trade under the ticker symbols “ROT,” “ROT WS,” and “ROT.U,” respectively on the NYSE. The Company’s units will automatically be separated into their underlying shares of Common Stock and Warrants in connection with the consummation of the Business Combination and will not be listed following the consummation thereof.

The decision to transfer listings to Nasdaq was made in consideration of the business combination and enables the post-business combination company to be listed alongside other innovative companies on Nasdaq. Following the closing of the business combination, the Company will delist its Common Stock, Warrants, and units from the NYSE. The Nasdaq listing and NYSE delisting are subject to the closing of the business combination, including approval by its stockholders at the Special Meeting and fulfillment of all Nasdaq listing requirements.

As previously announced, the Company will hold the Special Meeting via live audio webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/rotoracquisition/2021 on September 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time for its stockholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2021, to vote on the proposed business combination, among other things. A supplement to the definitive proxy statement with respect to the business combination, together with a proxy card for voting, has been mailed to the Company’s stockholders. Stockholders are encouraged to attend the Special Meeting and to vote as soon as possible by signing, dating, and returning the proxy card enclosed with the proxy statement supplement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 30, 2021, and mailed to stockholders of record on or about August 30, 2021. If you have any questions, please contact Morrow Sodali, the Company’s proxy solicitor, at (800) 662-5200. For banks and brokers, please call (203) 658-9400.