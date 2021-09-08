checkAd

Lyell Immunopharma to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 22:05   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Lyell), (Nasdaq: LYEL), a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15, at 2:00 PM ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.lyell.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

Lyell is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. The Company focuses on addressing what it believes are the primary barriers that limit consistent, reliable and curative responses to adoptive T cell therapy: T cell exhaustion and lack of durable stemness, which includes proliferative capacity, ability to self-renew and ability to differentiate and eliminate solid tumors. Lyell is applying its proprietary ex vivo genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technology platforms, Gen-R and Epi-R, to address these barriers in order to develop new medicines with improved, durable, and potentially curative clinical outcomes. Lyell is based in South San Francisco, California and Seattle and Bothell, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.lyell.com.

Contact:
Ellen Rose
Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
erose@lyell.com





