Vimeo to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo will attend the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on September 14, 2021. Narayan Menon, Chief Financial Officer of Vimeo, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:00 p.m. ET. A live audiocast of this virtual fireside chat will be available to the public at https://wsw.com/admin/link/presenter.aspx?435263907



The video replay will be open to the public at https://investors.vimeo.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations