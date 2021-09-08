Tactile Medical Announces Acquisition of AffloVest

Further expands the Company’s position as a leader in treating patients with underserved chronic conditions in the home

Transaction aligns with Tactile Medical’s growth & margin goals, including 20%+ revenue growth, gross margins above 70% and expanding adjusted EBITDA margins

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases at home, today announced it has acquired the assets of the AffloVest respiratory therapy business from International Biophysics Corporation, a privately-held company which developed and manufactures AffloVest.

AffloVest is a portable, wearable vest that treats patients with chronic respiratory conditions such as COPD-associated breathing conditions like bronchiectasis, or conditions resulting from neuromuscular disorders and cystic fibrosis, by managing airway clearance. AffloVest is the first truly portable, battery-powered, High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO) device. Its use has been shown to reduce antibiotic use, emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

Management Commentary

“The addition of AffloVest represents an ideal strategic fit for Tactile Medical as it aligns well with our focus of treating patients with underserved chronic conditions in the home,” said Dan Reuvers, President and CEO of Tactile Medical. “We expect to promote AffloVest’s patented, portable design, demonstrated clinical outcomes, and established reimbursement within the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) channel to drive AffloVest to contribute to our overall company goal of 20%+ revenue growth going forward. Like lymphedema, the chronic pulmonary disease market represents a large, and still underpenetrated opportunity. Importantly, multiple members of our management team have significant experience in this category, which gives us confidence in our ability to execute our commercial strategy for AffloVest. We look forward to welcoming the AffloVest sales team to Tactile Medical and intend to maintain their strategy of partnering with DME companies to promote the proven therapy. The sales representatives at these DME companies are uniquely positioned to provide valuable access to chronic respiratory providers and patients through their complementary product and service offerings such as oxygen, nebulizers and ventilators.”