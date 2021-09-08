Zoom Video Communications To Hold Financial Analyst Briefing During Zoomtopia

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) will hold a Financial Analyst Briefing on September 13, 2021 during its premier customer event, Zoomtopia. The event will be hosted by members of the executive team and will cover Zoom’s business strategy, opportunities, and initiatives.



Attendees of the Financial Analyst Briefing must first register for Zoomtopia at: https://www.zoomtopia.com/ . Once registered, attendees will receive instructions for joining the Zoomtopia lobby from where they may search for and join the Financial Analyst Briefing track. The live video webinar will begin at 2pm ET/11am PT, and last for approximately two hours. Attendees must update their Zoom client to version to 5.7.6 or later in order to run Zoom Events and join the session smoothly.