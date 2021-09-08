checkAd

Zoom Video Communications To Hold Financial Analyst Briefing During Zoomtopia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 22:05  |  44   |   |   

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) will hold a Financial Analyst Briefing on September 13, 2021 during its premier customer event, Zoomtopia. The event will be hosted by members of the executive team and will cover Zoom’s business strategy, opportunities, and initiatives.

Attendees of the Financial Analyst Briefing must first register for Zoomtopia at: https://www.zoomtopia.com/. Once registered, attendees will receive instructions for joining the Zoomtopia lobby from where they may search for and join the Financial Analyst Briefing track. The live video webinar will begin at 2pm ET/11am PT, and last for approximately two hours. Attendees must update their Zoom client to version to 5.7.6 or later in order to run Zoom Events and join the session smoothly.

A replay will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live event at https://investors.zoom.us/news-events/events.

About Zoom

Zoom is for you. We help you express ideas, connect to others, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom.

Press Relations

Colleen Rodriguez
Global PR Lead for Zoom
press@zoom.us

Investor Relations

Tom McCallum
Head of Investor Relations for Zoom
408.675.6738
investors@zoom.us





Disclaimer

