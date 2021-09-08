HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Present at H.C. Wainwright’s 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that company management will participate in H.C. Wainwright’s 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 13th – 15th, 2021.



Details for the presentation are below: