Urban Edge Properties Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 22:15  |  14   |   |   

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after the market close.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 16.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

