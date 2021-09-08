Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends on Class A Common and Common Shares

At their regular meeting on Thursday, the Board of Directors of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA and UBP) declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Common Stock. The dividends were declared in the amounts of $0.23 for each share of Class A Common Stock and $0.207 for each share of Common Stock. The dividends are payable October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 1, 2021. See the Company’s earnings press release, issued September 8, 2021, for a more detailed discussion of these dividends. The dividends represent the 207th consecutive quarterly dividend on common shares declared since the Company began operating in 1969.

The Board of Directors also declared the regular quarterly dividends on the Company’s Series H Preferred Stock and Series K Preferred Stock. The dividends were declared in the amount of $0.390625 for each share of Series H Preferred Stock and $0.3672 for each share of the Series K Preferred Stock. The dividends are payable October 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 15, 2021.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 79 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 206 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

