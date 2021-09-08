checkAd

Rockley Photonics Expands the Application of Its Non-Invasive Biomarker Sensing Technology to Support a Wider Range of Medical Equipment and Devices

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a leading global silicon photonics technology company, today announced that the company has expanded the range of possible applications for its non-invasive biomarker sensing technology into new segments of the medical technology field. As part of its long-term strategy to deliver photonics-based solutions for improving healthcare and well-being, Rockley has signed new strategic partnerships with two of the world’s top-ten largest medical equipment and device manufacturers, which together have a combined history of over 200 years in the industry and represent over $40 billion of revenue in the medical equipment market.

These multi-year partnerships will focus on evaluating and incorporating the next generation of non-invasive biomarker sensing in medical equipment and devices in various form factors for different parts of the body and for different medical facilities, such as hospitals and clinics. Rockley expects that these partnerships will also help advance potential use cases of real-time, non-invasive biomarker sensing in mobile devices for outpatient monitoring.

“These new applications and partnerships represent a very exciting opportunity for Rockley. Combining our game-changing sensing technology with our partners’ deep knowledge and experience in developing medical equipment and devices could open doors we haven’t even thought of yet,” said Dr. Andrew Rickman, chief executive officer and founder of Rockley Photonics. “We believe that extending our technology into a wider variety of devices for both consumers and medtech will bring us one step closer to our vision of giving people better insights into their health and well-being.”

Rockley’s unique “clinic-on-the-wrist” sensing platform enables device manufacturers to integrate more comprehensive non-invasive biomarker measurements in their products. Rockley’s proprietary photonics-based laser technology significantly expands the range of biomarkers that can be detected and measured by current LED-based sensors. These new measurement capabilities have the potential to transform digital healthcare by providing real-time insights about a variety of health conditions and enabling early detection of multiple disease states.

