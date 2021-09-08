Rockley Photonics Expands the Application of Its Non-Invasive Biomarker Sensing Technology to Support a Wider Range of Medical Equipment and Devices

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a leading global silicon photonics technology company, today announced that the company has expanded the range of possible applications for its non-invasive biomarker sensing technology into new segments of the medical technology field. As part of its long-term strategy to deliver photonics-based solutions for improving healthcare and well-being, Rockley has signed new strategic partnerships with two of the world’s top-ten largest medical equipment and device manufacturers, which together have a combined history of over 200 years in the industry and represent over $40 billion of revenue in the medical equipment market.

These multi-year partnerships will focus on evaluating and incorporating the next generation of non-invasive biomarker sensing in medical equipment and devices in various form factors for different parts of the body and for different medical facilities, such as hospitals and clinics. Rockley expects that these partnerships will also help advance potential use cases of real-time, non-invasive biomarker sensing in mobile devices for outpatient monitoring.