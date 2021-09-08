Kilroy Realty Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced today that members of the Company’s senior management will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The live panel discussion is scheduled to begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will conclude approximately 35 minutes later.

The Company’s participation in the virtual conference will be webcast live in audio-only and available via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.kilroyrealty.com/shareholders/investor-events/defaul ... or by accessing this link, https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/globalrealestate2021/id87S8HN. .... A replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page or via the webcast link beginning September 21, 2021, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live event, through December 22, 2021.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company”, “KRC”) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies.

KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects.

As of June 30, 2021, KRC’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.2 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 91.8% occupied and 93.6% leased. The company also had more than 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 71.9%. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $2.9 billion, totaling approximately 3.4 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 57% leased, which included the June commencement of the KOP 2 project.