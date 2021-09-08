checkAd

Kilroy Realty Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 22:16  |  30   |   |   

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced today that members of the Company’s senior management will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The live panel discussion is scheduled to begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will conclude approximately 35 minutes later.

The Company’s participation in the virtual conference will be webcast live in audio-only and available via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.kilroyrealty.com/shareholders/investor-events/defaul ... or by accessing this link, https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/globalrealestate2021/id87S8HN. .... A replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page or via the webcast link beginning September 21, 2021, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live event, through December 22, 2021.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company”, “KRC”) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies.

KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects.

As of June 30, 2021, KRC’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.2 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 91.8% occupied and 93.6% leased. The company also had more than 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 71.9%. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $2.9 billion, totaling approximately 3.4 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 57% leased, which included the June commencement of the KOP 2 project.

Seite 1 von 3


Kilroy Realty Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kilroy Realty Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced today that members of the Company’s senior management will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help ...
Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group
CASSAVA SCIENCES SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
IDEANOMICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Ideanomics, Inc. - IDEX
Titel
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering