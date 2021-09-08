RPT Realty Announces Continued Execution of Its 2021 Strategic Acquisition Plan

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced today that it continues to make substantial progress towards the execution of its 2021 strategic acquisition plan.



RPT, through its grocery-anchor focused joint venture platform R2G Venture LLC (“R2G”), is under contract to acquire the Dedham shopping center located in the Boston market for a contract price of $131.5 million, or $67.7 million at RPT’s pro-rata share. Additionally, the Company closed on the previously announced acquisition of Newnan Pavilion, a grocery-anchored shopping center in the Atlanta market, for $41.6 million. The Company has closed or is under contract on nine multi-tenant open-air shopping centers with a gross acquisition value of approximately $500 million, or about $350 million at the Company’s pro-rata share. Net of RPT’s share of expected parcel sales to its net lease joint venture platform RGMZ Venture REIT LLC (“RGMZ”), the Company will have deployed $285 million of capital into high growth, target markets of Boston, Nashville, Tampa and Atlanta. Boston is expected to become the Company’s third largest market, while eight of the nine centers are grocery-anchored, demonstrating the cash flow strength of these acquisitions.

Dedham is a 510,000 square foot grocery-anchored shopping center located in an affluent and densely populated infill location inside the 128 loop (Interstate 95) with three-mile average household income and population density of $136,000 and 109,000, respectively. Dedham is 91.8% occupied and anchored by a high performing Stop and Shop. The center is also shadow anchored by Lowe’s and is home to a mix of other thriving retailers and quick service restaurants including T.J. Maxx, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Starbucks, and Chipotle. This acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

“We continue to drive the dramatic transformation of our portfolio, highlighted by our expected acquisition of Dedham in the Boston market,” said Brian Harper, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The power of our strategic joint ventures coupled with our wholly owned platform have positioned RPT to quickly redeploy $500 million of capital into highly sought after top national markets, which we expect will allow for accelerated and accretive earnings growth in 2021 and 2022.”