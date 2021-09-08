checkAd

La-Z-Boy to Present at Raymond James Consumer Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 22:15  |  21   |   |   

MONROE, Mich., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today announced that Melinda Whittington, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Lucien, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the virtual Raymond James Consumer Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern. The presentation will be webcast live and archived for one year. It will be available at https://kvgo.com/rj-consumer-2021/la-z-boy-inc-sept.

Additional Information

This news release is just one part of La-Z-Boy’s financial disclosures and should be read in conjunction with other information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is available at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Investors and others wishing to be notified of future La-Z-Boy news releases, SEC filings and quarterly investor conference calls may sign up at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/.

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes England, La-Z-Boy, American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment includes 157 of the 352 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 352 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and 560 independent Comfort Studio locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/.

Contact:
 Kathy Liebmann               
(734) 241-2438                                 
kathy.liebmann@la-z-boy.com

 





