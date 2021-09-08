checkAd

3D Systems to Drive Adoption of Additive Manufacturing in Production Environments with the Acquisition of Oqton

  • Oqton’s unique cloud-based, AI-enabled Manufacturing Operating System accelerates deployment and automation of digital manufacturing in production environments to improve efficiencies and reduce cost
  • Oqton will operate as independent organization and solution platform company, ensuring data security and confidentiality for customers
  • 3D Systems expands availability of 3DXpert, 3D Sprint, Geomagic, and Additive Works’ Amphyon simulation software to entire additive industry
  • The combination allows customers to accelerate adoption and productivity of additive manufacturing in existing production environments
  • Companies to host a conference call and webcast tomorrow, September 9, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

ROCK HILL, S.C. and GHENT, Belgium, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today is pleased to announce an agreement to acquire Oqton, a software company that is a leader in the creation of a new breed of intelligent, cloud-based Manufacturing Operating System (MOS) platform. This best-in-class platform is tailored for flexible production environments that increasingly utilize a range of advanced manufacturing and automation technologies, including additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, in their production workflows. The cloud-based solution leverages the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning technologies to deliver a new and powerful way for customers to automate their digital manufacturing workflows, scale their operations and enhance their competitive position. The use of these tools along with an agile platform will allow for rapid adoption of even the most challenging production workflows such as those for dentistry, healthcare, biotech, aerospace, and automotive.

“Customers across our industrial and healthcare segments are accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing into production environments,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO, 3D Systems. “They have increasingly identified the need for a manufacturing software platform that can easily and intelligently incorporate not only the printers themselves but all digital production systems and key enterprise software to optimize the entire workflow, from raw material to finished and inspected components. The system must be flexible enough to accommodate not only today’s manufacturing technologies but also be easily adaptable to future platform changes. The Oqton MOS fills this market need by seamlessly leveraging enterprise information and data in the customer's current ERP, MES, PLM, and CRM systems, as well as the full range of shop floor manufacturing operations and software. The use of APIs to create ease of linkage between these systems is a distinctive attribute of the Oqton MOS. This allows customers to use their choice of manufacturing and automation equipment on the shop floor to meet their unique factory needs. Oqton’s cloud-based MOS solution, with its embedded AI and machine learning capabilities, then optimizes and automates these manufacturing elements in a manner that is not available today. This solution lowers the barrier to adopt AM in a transformative way - through the integration of the solution AND the optimization of the production workflow."

