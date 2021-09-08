checkAd

Relay & Fio Announce a $750,000 Deployment of the Fionet Platform for Malaria Epidemic Management in Rwanda, Africa

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 22:17  |  73   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) and Fio Corporation (“Fio”) - together through their joint venture, Fionet Rapid Response Group (“FRR”) – are pleased to announce an agreement reached in principle with Rwanda Ministry of Health to deploy the Fionet Platform for containment of Rwanda’s malaria epidemic.

The parties are finalizing the details of the deployment under which the Rwanda Ministry of Health will pay over CAD $750,000 to FRR in order to pilot the Fionet Platform for six months. If successful, this pilot is expected to lead to a country-wide deployment of the Fionet Platform, which could scale to a nation-wide program. Funding will be provided to the Rwanda Ministry of Health from a world leading US-based charitable foundation.

Malaria is contracted by over 200 million people per year, and kills over 400,000 people annually, of whom two-thirds are children under the age of five. Rwanda is in the top 25 countries in the world with the highest number of malaria cases and deaths.1 Nearly half of the world’s population lives in areas at risk of malaria transmission.2 Donors such as USAID, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Global Fund, spend $3.5 billion annually on malaria control programs.3

“Our work with USAID in Central Africa has attracted interest for our Fionet Platform, including from Rwanda Ministry of Health,” said Dr Michael Greenberg, CEO of FRR. “Fionet’s capability to test and track diseases like malaria or COVID-19 across diverse countries is a valuable asset for any healthcare system. Through decentralized real-time data collection and aggregation, Fionet can provide healthcare officials with actionable insights working to contain current and future pandemics.”

Fionet’s accuracy, data capture and distribution capability was also demonstrated in a paper published in a technical journal by the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency.4 Fionet has proven to be a reliable rapid diagnostic testing solution during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to COVID-19, Fionet was successfully used to test and track over one million patients in remote settings around the world for infectious diseases including ebola, HIV and dengue fever.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Relay & Fio Announce a $750,000 Deployment of the Fionet Platform for Malaria Epidemic Management in Rwanda, Africa TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) and Fio Corporation (“Fio”) - together through their joint venture, Fionet Rapid Response Group (“FRR”) – are …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
ICU Medical, Inc. to acquire Smiths Medical division from Smiths Group plc for $2.35 billion in ...
P2 Gold Intersects 1.15 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 140 Meters at Gabbs
Option Care Health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 9,200,000 Shares of Common Stock
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...