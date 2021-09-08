Relay & Fio Announce a $750,000 Deployment of the Fionet Platform for Malaria Epidemic Management in Rwanda, Africa

The parties are finalizing the details of the deployment under which the Rwanda Ministry of Health will pay over CAD $750,000 to FRR in order to pilot the Fionet Platform for six months. If successful, this pilot is expected to lead to a country-wide deployment of the Fionet Platform, which could scale to a nation-wide program. Funding will be provided to the Rwanda Ministry of Health from a world leading US-based charitable foundation.

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) and Fio Corporation (“Fio”) - together through their joint venture, Fionet Rapid Response Group (“FRR”) – are pleased to announce an agreement reached in principle with Rwanda Ministry of Health to deploy the Fionet Platform for containment of Rwanda’s malaria epidemic.

Malaria is contracted by over 200 million people per year, and kills over 400,000 people annually, of whom two-thirds are children under the age of five. Rwanda is in the top 25 countries in the world with the highest number of malaria cases and deaths.1 Nearly half of the world’s population lives in areas at risk of malaria transmission.2 Donors such as USAID, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Global Fund, spend $3.5 billion annually on malaria control programs.3

“Our work with USAID in Central Africa has attracted interest for our Fionet Platform, including from Rwanda Ministry of Health,” said Dr Michael Greenberg, CEO of FRR. “Fionet’s capability to test and track diseases like malaria or COVID-19 across diverse countries is a valuable asset for any healthcare system. Through decentralized real-time data collection and aggregation, Fionet can provide healthcare officials with actionable insights working to contain current and future pandemics.”

Fionet’s accuracy, data capture and distribution capability was also demonstrated in a paper published in a technical journal by the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency.4 Fionet has proven to be a reliable rapid diagnostic testing solution during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to COVID-19, Fionet was successfully used to test and track over one million patients in remote settings around the world for infectious diseases including ebola, HIV and dengue fever.