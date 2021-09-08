checkAd

GTT Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

 

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

 

 

 

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, September 8, 2021

 

 

 

Date Total number of shares Theoretical total number of voting rights1 Net total number of voting rights2
August 31, 2021 37,078,357 37,078,357 36,843,888

 

 

 

 

1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).

2 Excluding treasury shares

