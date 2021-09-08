checkAd

NESR Joins the United Nations Global Compact

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021, 22:30  |  22   |   |   

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NESR)(NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NESR)(NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") and Asia Pacific regions, today announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative - a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

With this announcement, NESR is proud to join thousands of other companies globally committed to taking responsible business action to create the world we all want. The UN Global Compact is a call to companies to align their operations and strategies with the ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of the UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals. Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks.

"In line with our commitment to the ten principles of the UN Global Compact and to sustainable and responsible business practices, NESR is proud to join thousands of companies around the world in working to imbed the ten principles into our operations and strategies. In joining the UN Global Compact, we are also reaffirming our commitment to respecting human and labor rights, safeguarding the environment, and working against corruption in all its forms" commented Hawazen Nassief, Vice President ESG & External Affairs at NESR. "This also reflects our commitment to continuously enhance our governance structure and strengthen the long-term sustainability and resilience of our business. We are very proud of the progress we have made as a corporate citizen since our inception in 2017, and I am confident that we are a stronger company today because of our commitment to corporate responsibility. I encourage you to visit our website and learn more about our sustainability work in our inaugural ESG report."

Seite 1 von 3


National Energy Services Reunited Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NESR Joins the United Nations Global Compact HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NESR)(NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Noram Appoints Adam Falkoff, President of The Association for Rare Earth, to its Board of Directors
Diaccurate Acquires Clinical Stage Sole-in-Class Targeted Cancer Therapy from Merck KGaA, ...
XPhyto Reports Successful Market Launch and Growing Demand for its 25-minute COVID-19 PCR Test ...
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Genetic Seed Operations Division Is Experiencing High Demand For Seeds
Jupiter Wellness Announces Multi-Year Extension of Endorsement Agreement with Pro Golfer Ernie Els
E2Gold Stakes Massive Land Position: Triples Its Land Package Around Its Hawkins Gold Project
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21NESR and Cactus Announce Collaboration in the Middle East
Accesswire | Analysen
31.08.21National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
Accesswire | Analysen