NESR Joins the United Nations Global Compact

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NESR)(NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") and Asia Pacific regions, today announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative - a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

With this announcement, NESR is proud to join thousands of other companies globally committed to taking responsible business action to create the world we all want. The UN Global Compact is a call to companies to align their operations and strategies with the ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of the UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals. Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks.

"In line with our commitment to the ten principles of the UN Global Compact and to sustainable and responsible business practices, NESR is proud to join thousands of companies around the world in working to imbed the ten principles into our operations and strategies. In joining the UN Global Compact, we are also reaffirming our commitment to respecting human and labor rights, safeguarding the environment, and working against corruption in all its forms" commented Hawazen Nassief, Vice President ESG & External Affairs at NESR. "This also reflects our commitment to continuously enhance our governance structure and strengthen the long-term sustainability and resilience of our business. We are very proud of the progress we have made as a corporate citizen since our inception in 2017, and I am confident that we are a stronger company today because of our commitment to corporate responsibility. I encourage you to visit our website and learn more about our sustainability work in our inaugural ESG report."