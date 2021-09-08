Coeur to Present at Gold Forum Americas

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will present at Gold Forum Americas in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 1:50 p.m. Mountain Time.

The Gold Forum Americas is a virtual- and invitation-only investment conference. The webcast and presentation materials will be made available through the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.