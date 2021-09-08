CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the 2021 Evercore ISI Real Estate Conference

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) announced today that Chris Ludeman, CBRE’s Global President, Capital Markets, and Brian McAuliffe, CBRE’s President, Multifamily Capital Markets, will participate in a moderated panel discussion at the 2021 Evercore ISI Real Estate Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site at www.cbre.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be posted within 24 hours of the live event and will be available for 90 days thereafter.