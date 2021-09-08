checkAd

Skillz to Participate in Citigroup’s 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced that its CEO and founder, Andrew Paradise, will participate at Citigroup’s 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference being held September 13-15, 2021.

Paradise will be participating in a fireside chat on September 13, 2021, at 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET.

Access to a live audio webcast of the discussion in listen-only mode will be available through the “Investors” section of the Skillz website at www.skillz.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million-dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

Source: Skillz Inc.

