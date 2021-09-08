checkAd

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Participate in Lake Street’s Fifth Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference on September 14-15, 2021

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W") (NYSE: BW) has been invited to participate in Lake Street’s Fifth Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference, which is being held virtually on September 14-15, 2021.

Kenneth Young, B&W’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Louis Salamone, B&W’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@lakestreetcm.com or call 612-326-1305.

About the BIG Conference

Lake Street will host its fifth annual BIG (Best Ideas Growth) institutional investor conference showcasing many interesting, dynamic public growth companies. Executives from over 100 publicly traded companies will meet institutional investors in an interactive, one-on-one meeting format. This is an invitation-only event attended by top institutional investors from across the country.

About B&W Enterprises

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

Wertpapier


