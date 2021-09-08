Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Participate in Lake Street’s Fifth Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference on September 14-15, 2021

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W") (NYSE: BW) has been invited to participate in Lake Street’s Fifth Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference, which is being held virtually on September 14-15, 2021.

Kenneth Young, B&W’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Louis Salamone, B&W’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@lakestreetcm.com or call 612-326-1305.