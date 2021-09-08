PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. to Present at the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David A. Spector, and Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Daniel S. Perotti, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on PennyMac Financial Services’ Investor Relations website at www.IR.PennyMacFinancial.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for a limited time.