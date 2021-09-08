checkAd

Procore Leads Eight Key Categories in G2 2021 Fall Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 22:31  |  26   |   |   

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced that it has again received top honors from G2 users across several software categories, increasing its leadership status from the previous G2 2021 Summer Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908006095/en/

97% of construction project management G2 users rated Procore platform 4 or 5 stars out of 5. (Graphic: Business Wire)

97% of construction project management G2 users rated Procore platform 4 or 5 stars out of 5. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In the G2 2021 Fall Report, Procore maintained its leadership status across construction management, construction project management, bid management, construction ERP, construction drawing management, and construction accounting. In addition, Procore was named a leader in the punch list and jobsite management software categories.

"The authentic voice of the customer powers our reports at G2 - ranking B2B software founded on users’ experience in buying, implementing and using it," said Patrick Szakiel, Market Research Manager at G2. "Procore has been named a leader across multiple categories, based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website."

Procore achieved its rankings in the G2 Fall 2021 Report based on real users on G2. Inclusion in the report means a product must have received ten or more reviews in each category. Some of the top scores Procore received for construction project management include:

  • 97% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars
  • 92% are likely to recommend Procore
  • 93% believe Procore is going in the right direction
  • 89% rank the software as easy to use
  • 93% say they are satisfied with the quality of support

“I want to thank all our Procore users for providing feedback on our platform and services. Your feedback keeps making us better. Being recognized as a leader in eight categories in G2’s Fall Report is a testament to how Procore is helping solve real-world construction management challenges as we work to connect everyone in construction on a global platform,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO.

The Procore platform was purpose built for construction, with a deep understanding of the industry's unique challenges and the needs of construction professionals. The platform provides complete visibility into construction projects by centralizing every app, document, and project team member in Procore’s cloud-based platform. This reduces miscommunication by providing a single source of truth.

Find the overview of the G2 Fall 2021 findings in the summary report.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in the United States, Canada and around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

PROCORE-IR

Procore Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Procore Leads Eight Key Categories in G2 2021 Fall Report Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced that it has again received top honors from G2 users across several software categories, increasing its leadership status from the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help ...
Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group
CASSAVA SCIENCES SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
IDEANOMICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Ideanomics, Inc. - IDEX
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Titel
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21160-year-old Shaw Group in Eastern Canada Prepares for the Future with Procore
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.2178% of Corporate and Public Real Estate Owners Over Budget on Construction Projects: IDC Survey
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten