Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer; Apostolos Zafolias, Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Allen, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Finance, are scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Investor Conference.



The presentation will be available for viewing on-demand for conference participants beginning at 7:00 am Eastern Time on Monday, September 13th. Registration and other information about the conference can be found at https://hcwevents.com/annualconference. The archived slides will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Genco’s website, https://www.gencoshipping.com.