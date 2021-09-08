checkAd

Albireo Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 22:30  |  23   |   |   

BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced the grant of inducement stock options exercisable for an aggregate of 15,000 shares of Albireo’s common stock and restricted stock units representing the opportunity to acquire 3,500 shares of Albireo’s common stock. The exercise price for the inducement grants is $29.50 per share, the closing price of Albireo’s common stock on September 7, 2021, the grant date, and were granted as inducements material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with Albireo in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Each stock option has a 10-year term and vests over a four-year period, subject to the employee’s continued service with Albireo through the applicable vesting dates. The vesting schedule for each stock option is 25 percent on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s start date with Albireo and 75 percent in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Albireo’s 2020 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

About Albireo
Albireo Pharma is a rare disease company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireo’s product, Bylvay, was approved by the U.S. FDA as the first drug for the treatment of pruritus in all types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and is also being developed to treat other rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 trials in Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia, as well as an Open-label Extension (OLE) study for PFIC. In Europe, Bylvay has been approved for the treatment of PFIC and has been submitted for pricing and reimbursement approval. The Company has also initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for A3907 to advance development in adult cholestatic liver disease, with IND-enabling studies moving ahead with A2342 for viral and cholestatic liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.


Media Contact: 
Colleen Alabiso, 857-356-3905, colleen.alabiso@albireopharma.com
Lauren Sneider, 857-300-1737, lauren.sneider@albireopharma.com

Investor Contact: 
Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC., 617-430-7578





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Albireo Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced the grant of inducement stock options exercisable for an aggregate of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
ICU Medical, Inc. to acquire Smiths Medical division from Smiths Group plc for $2.35 billion in ...
P2 Gold Intersects 1.15 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 140 Meters at Gabbs
Option Care Health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 9,200,000 Shares of Common Stock
Investor Day 2021: SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...