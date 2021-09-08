Albireo Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced the grant of inducement stock options exercisable for an aggregate of 15,000 shares of Albireo’s common stock and restricted stock units representing the opportunity to acquire 3,500 shares of Albireo’s common stock. The exercise price for the inducement grants is $29.50 per share, the closing price of Albireo’s common stock on September 7, 2021, the grant date, and were granted as inducements material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with Albireo in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Each stock option has a 10-year term and vests over a four-year period, subject to the employee’s continued service with Albireo through the applicable vesting dates. The vesting schedule for each stock option is 25 percent on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s start date with Albireo and 75 percent in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Albireo’s 2020 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.



About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a rare disease company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireo’s product, Bylvay, was approved by the U.S. FDA as the first drug for the treatment of pruritus in all types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and is also being developed to treat other rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 trials in Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia, as well as an Open-label Extension (OLE) study for PFIC. In Europe, Bylvay has been approved for the treatment of PFIC and has been submitted for pricing and reimbursement approval. The Company has also initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for A3907 to advance development in adult cholestatic liver disease, with IND-enabling studies moving ahead with A2342 for viral and cholestatic liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.



Media Contact:

Colleen Alabiso, 857-356-3905, colleen.alabiso@albireopharma.com

Lauren Sneider, 857-300-1737, lauren.sneider@albireopharma.com

Investor Contact:

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC., 617-430-7578