LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Announces New Investor Relations Partnership with Alpha IR Group

Company adds new strategic IR partner to complete rebranding, repositioning and support investors following the completion of its transformation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCM: CAVR, soon to be LTBH), a land developer and community home builder in the Southern U.S., with a differentiating technology marketing platform, today announced a partnership with the Alpha IR Group (“Alpha IR”), to help the Company complete its business transformation and enhance its go-forward investor messaging and engagement strategy.

Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (“LiveToBeHappy”), commented, “We continue to make strong progress in advancing our transformational M&A strategy, which will reposition LiveToBeHappy as a vertically integrated, leading real estate company with a broader footprint, more diversified revenue stream, and a differentiating technology marketing platform. To complete our strategic messaging associated with these capital markets activities, and to provide a more holistic solution for our investor relations needs post close of these transactions, we have selected the Alpha IR Group to be our advisor moving forward. We are thrilled to be partnering with a strategic investor relations firm like Alpha IR as we look to sharpen our investment brand. We look forward to the expertise and guidance that the team will provide throughout the process and as we pivot to growth.”

Chris Hodges, CEO & Founder of Alpha IR Group, commented, “We are excited to be partnering with a dynamic company like LiveToBeHappy, with such strong growth potential. LiveToBeHappy has an experienced leadership team with deep real estate, technology knowledge and proven backgrounds driving transformational growth and platform integration. We are confident that Alpha IR’s strategic and targeted approach will be instrumental as LiveToBeHappy enhances their investor messaging and brand awareness to drive shareholder value in the future.”

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.
LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a land developer and community home builder in the Southern U.S., with a differentiating technology marketing platform. LiveToBeHappy, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, NC. Looking forward, LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has several pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate development company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

About Alpha IR Group
The Alpha IR Group is a holistic investor relations and transactions/crisis advisory firm that protects, enhances and builds the investment brands of America’s leading companies. Alpha IR brings significant Wall Street, financial, and large agency experience to its clients, while retaining a small company, holistic approach. With deep sector expertise and senior-driven programs, Alpha IR is the right choice to manage its clients’ reputations, credibility, and ultimately, their valuation. The firm has offices in Chicago, New York, and Boston and represents over $100 billion of equity value trading on today’s public exchanges. For more information, please visit: www.alpha-ir.com.

Investor Contacts:

Alpha IR Group
Lisa Fortuna or Sam Cohen
LTBH@alpha-ir.com





