BRP Group, Inc. Enters Into Agreement to Acquire K&S Insurance Agency

- Strong Track Record of Growth; +12% YTD 2021 Over YTD 2020 Revenue Growth2 -

- Brings BRP Group’s Total Revenue from 2021 Announced Partnership to $92 Million3 -

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that, through an indirect subsidiary, BRP Group has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of White Hill Plaza, Inc. (operating as K&S Insurance Agency, “K&S”), a Dallas, Texas-based insurance agency providing full-service benefit and risk management solutions for a wide range of industries and clients. With annual revenue of approximately $19.7 million1, K&S represents BRP Group’s eleventh announced Partnership in 2021. The Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, is expected to close on or around October 1, 2021, subject to certain closing conditions.

K&S brings to BRP Group deep expertise in the construction industry, and incremental scale in Texas, which is the fastest growing state in the U.S.4 K&S’ operations in the Dallas—Fort Worth MSA represent a strategic complement to BRP Group’s existing footprint in Houston, and solidifies BRP Group’s presence in two of the fastest growing MSAs in the U.S.4 Dallas is also one of the largest and fastest growing construction markets in the country, per Dodge Data & Analytics.

“K&S delivers immense value to its clients through thoughtful and tailored risk management solutions,” said Trevor Baldwin, President and Chief Executive Officer of BRP Group. “Its advisors possess significant expertise across a wide array of industry verticals, and as a result, the platform has experienced strong performance and rapid growth. We are excited to add the K&S team to the BRP Group family, and as their culture and values are clearly aligned with BRP Group’s, we expect they will integrate efficiently and become valuable contributors to our organization.”