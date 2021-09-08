checkAd

BRP Group, Inc. Enters Into Agreement to Acquire K&S Insurance Agency

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 22:30  |  52   |   |   

- Adds $19.7 Millionof Revenue, Representing BRP Group’s Eleventh Announced Partnership in 2021 -

- Strong Niche Risk Management Expertise in the Construction Market –

- Strong Track Record of Growth; +12% YTD 2021 Over YTD 2020 Revenue Growth2 -

- Brings BRP Group’s Total Revenue from 2021 Announced Partnership to $92 Million3 -

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that, through an indirect subsidiary, BRP Group has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of White Hill Plaza, Inc. (operating as K&S Insurance Agency, “K&S”), a Dallas, Texas-based insurance agency providing full-service benefit and risk management solutions for a wide range of industries and clients. With annual revenue of approximately $19.7 million1, K&S represents BRP Group’s eleventh announced Partnership in 2021. The Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, is expected to close on or around October 1, 2021, subject to certain closing conditions.

K&S brings to BRP Group deep expertise in the construction industry, and incremental scale in Texas, which is the fastest growing state in the U.S.4 K&S’ operations in the Dallas—Fort Worth MSA represent a strategic complement to BRP Group’s existing footprint in Houston, and solidifies BRP Group’s presence in two of the fastest growing MSAs in the U.S.4 Dallas is also one of the largest and fastest growing construction markets in the country, per Dodge Data & Analytics.

“K&S delivers immense value to its clients through thoughtful and tailored risk management solutions,” said Trevor Baldwin, President and Chief Executive Officer of BRP Group. “Its advisors possess significant expertise across a wide array of industry verticals, and as a result, the platform has experienced strong performance and rapid growth. We are excited to add the K&S team to the BRP Group family, and as their culture and values are clearly aligned with BRP Group’s, we expect they will integrate efficiently and become valuable contributors to our organization.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BRP Group, Inc. Enters Into Agreement to Acquire K&S Insurance Agency - Adds $19.7 Million1 of Revenue, Representing BRP Group’s Eleventh Announced Partnership in 2021 - - Strong Niche Risk Management Expertise in the Construction Market – - Strong Track Record of Growth; +12% YTD 2021 Over YTD 2020 Revenue Growth2 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
ICU Medical, Inc. to acquire Smiths Medical division from Smiths Group plc for $2.35 billion in ...
P2 Gold Intersects 1.15 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 140 Meters at Gabbs
Option Care Health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 9,200,000 Shares of Common Stock
Investor Day 2021: SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...