Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

08.09.2021   

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) announced today that Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual analyst-led fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021.

The presentation will be available through an on-demand webcast beginning at 7 a.m. ET on September 13, 2021, and will be accessible on the Flexion website at http://ir.flexiontherapeutics.com.

About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of people with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. The company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. Please visit flexiontherapeutics.com.

Contact:

Scott Young
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.
T: 781-305-7194
syoung@flexiontherapeutics.com





