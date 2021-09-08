Daseke to Participate in the Cowen 14th Annual Virtual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on September 10th

ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, today announced that senior management will participate in the Cowen Virtual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Friday September 10, 2021. Jason Bates, Daseke’s Chief Financial Officer, will be participating at the event’s panel discussion and will also be conducting one-on-one and group meetings with investors that attend the conference.



About Daseke, Inc.