Hippo to Meet with Investors at the Goldman Sachs 11th Annual Financial Technology Conference and the KBW Virtual Insurance Conference

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners, today announced that Assaf Wand, CEO and Co-Founder, and Stewart Ellis, CFO, will meet with institutional investors this week at the Goldman Sachs 11 th Annual Financial Technology Conference and the KBW Virtual Insurance Conference. At both events, management will participate in a moderated fireside chat discussion.

Goldman Sachs 11th Annual Financial Technology Conference Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021 Time: 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time for Fireside Chat Discussion

KBW Virtual Insurance Conference Date: Friday, September 10, 2021 Time: 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time for Fireside Chat Discussion

Following these events, archived webcasts will be made available for on demand viewing. To view the webcasts please go to the “Events & Presentations” section of Hippo’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.hippo.com/.

About Hippo

Hippo’s goal is to make homes safer and better protected so customers spend less time worrying about the burdens of homeownership and more time enjoying their homes and the life within. Harnessing real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services, we are creating the first integrated home protection platform. Hippo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in Austin and Dallas, Texas and insurance products available to more than 80 percent of U.S. homeowners in 37 states. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with commercial and personal lines products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, including licensing information, visit http://www.hippo.com.

