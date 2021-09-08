Globalization Partners Tops the List in Quartz Survey for Global Remote Workers

Globalization Partners believes that good culture begins at home. Employee happiness has remained central to the company's mission, even as it scales to reach 1,000 full-time staff this year.

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners which makes it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes, via its global employment platform, is the top global employment firm, large category, in Quartz's inaugural Best Companies for Remote Workers list. Peers in its category include Noom, Gitlab, ActiveCampaign and Coinbase. With this recognition, the company continues its run as the most decorated global employment platform of all time.

The Quartz Engagement Survey results showcase that:

96 percent of our employees expressed satisfaction with their remote working experience

95 percent cited corporate culture and communication as directly impacting their overall positive experience in the workplace.

97 percent approve of top leadership

96 percent cite a trusting and positive relationship with their direct supervisor

Overall 95 percent of Globalization Partners employees express satisfaction with their role and purpose within the company

"Part of my founding principle for Globalization Partners was to ensure that every employee feels valued in their role and is positively engaged in the mission of the company," said Globalization Partners' CEO and Founder Nicole Sahin, who created the global Employer of Record industry in 2012. "Our Dream Team is at the heart of everything we do and I'm so proud that the Quartz survey reflects this."

"The future of remote work hinges on how adaptive and innovative companies are willing to be," says Quartz executive editor Heather Landy. "That's why Quartz's first-ever global list of the best companies for remote workers is so important. It showcases who is leading the way—across every time zone. These are companies that are making it easy for employees to work from anywhere, encouraging them to get away from work when they need to, and offering great perks and practices for remote workers so they can do it all."

