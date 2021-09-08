checkAd

Globalization Partners Tops the List in Quartz Survey for Global Remote Workers

Company scores industry leading 97 percent employee engagement

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners which makes it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes, via its global employment platform, is the top global employment firm, large category, in Quartz's inaugural Best Companies for Remote Workers list. Peers in its category include Noom, Gitlab, ActiveCampaign and Coinbase. With this recognition, the company continues its run as the most decorated global employment platform of all time.

Globalization Partners believes that good culture begins at home. Employee happiness has remained central to the company's mission, even as it scales to reach 1,000 full-time staff this year.

 The Quartz Engagement Survey results showcase that:

  • 96 percent of our employees expressed satisfaction with their remote working experience
  • 95 percent cited corporate culture and communication as directly impacting their overall positive experience in the workplace.
  • 97 percent approve of top leadership
  • 96 percent cite a trusting and positive relationship with their direct supervisor
  • Overall 95 percent of Globalization Partners employees express satisfaction with their role and purpose within the company

"Part of my founding principle for Globalization Partners was to ensure that every employee feels valued in their role and is positively engaged in the mission of the company," said Globalization Partners' CEO and Founder Nicole Sahin, who created the global Employer of Record industry in 2012. "Our Dream Team is at the heart of everything we do and I'm so proud that the Quartz survey reflects this."

"The future of remote work hinges on how adaptive and innovative companies are willing to be," says Quartz executive editor Heather Landy. "That's why Quartz's first-ever global list of the best companies for remote workers is so important. It showcases who is leading the way—across every time zone. These are companies that are making it easy for employees to work from anywhere, encouraging them to get away from work when they need to, and offering great perks and practices for remote workers so they can do it all." 

About Globalization Partners 
 Hire anyone, anywhere, quickly, and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, fully compliant global employment platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. Trust the named industry leader that consistently attains 98 percent customer satisfaction ratings. Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

About Quartz Media
Quartz is a digitally native news organization with a mission to make business better. Our 50 journalists around the world specialize in analysis of the global economy for an audience of purpose-driven professionals. We help our readers discover new industries, new markets, and new ways of doing business that are more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive. Quartz is the top business publication for global executives ages 25-45, and we have been a pioneer in premium, mobile-first, native advertising experiences since our founding in 2012.

Contact:
Karen Pantinas
Kpantinas@globalization-partners.com 
617-729-4466

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723356/Globalization_Partners_Logo.jpg

 




