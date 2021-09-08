Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to announce the sale (the “NSR Royalty Sale”) of its wholly owned 2.5% NSR royalty on the Empire Mine project in Custer County, Idaho, USA (the “Empire Mine Project”) to a private company purchaser (the “Purchaser”) for total cash consideration of CDN$2,750,000 and potential further cash payments depending on the exploration and development milestones achieved on the Empire Mine Project, as outlined further below. ExGen continues to own 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix Copper Ltd. and its 20% interest in Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. The NSR Royalty Sale is not a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument MI 61-101, “Protection Of Minority Security Holders In Special Transactions”, but is a Non-Arm’s Length Party transaction pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and is subject to TSXV acceptance.



The details of the cash and potential cash consideration payable to ExGen in exchange for NSR Royalty Sale is outlined below: