Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to announce the sale (the “NSR Royalty Sale”) of its wholly owned 2.5% NSR royalty on the Empire Mine project in Custer County, Idaho, USA (the “Empire Mine Project”) to a private company purchaser (the “Purchaser”) for total cash consideration of CDN$2,750,000 and potential further cash payments depending on the exploration and development milestones achieved on the Empire Mine Project, as outlined further below. ExGen continues to own 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix Copper Ltd. and its 20% interest in Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. The NSR Royalty Sale is not a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument MI 61-101, “Protection Of Minority Security Holders In Special Transactions”, but is a Non-Arm’s Length Party transaction pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and is subject to TSXV acceptance.

The details of the cash and potential cash consideration payable to ExGen in exchange for NSR Royalty Sale is outlined below:

Scheduled Cash Payments Totaling $2,750,000

  • $500,000 within 10 days of the closing of the NSR Royalty Sale;
  • $500,000 on the earlier of: (i) 10 days of the listing of the Purchaser on a stock exchange in Canada or the United States or the Purchaser’s shareholders receiving shares of an entity listed on such an exchange; or (ii) 18 months the closing of the NSR Royalty Sale; and
  • $1,750,000 in cash payments made in seven $250,000 cash payments, with the first $250,000 cash payment made on January 15, 2023, and a further six $250,000 cash payments made every three months after the last such payment.

100% of the Empire Mine Project Residual Interest - Milestone Based Contingent Cash Payments

  • $100,000 on completion of a NI 43-101 compliant Pre-Feasibility Study on the Empire Mine Project; and
  • on the date of filing a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, an additional $250,000 per each 100,000,000 lbs of copper reserves at the Empire Mine Project as determined by such NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study;
  • ExGen advises that there is currently no Pre-Feasibility Study or Feasibility Study on the Empire Mine Project and there is no guarantee that any Pre-Feasibility Study or Feasibility Study will ever be produced for the Empire Mine Project, and as a result, there is no guarantee that the contingent cash payments outlined above will be paid as set forth above, or at all.

Jason Riley Chairman and CEO of ExGen commented, “The Empire Mine Project NSR Royalty Sale is a fantastic milestone and transaction for ExGen as it provides for significant cash payments of $2,750,000, with excellent upside if milestone payments are achieved as well. This transaction demonstrates the Purchaser’s belief in the Empire Mine Project, for which ExGen maintains its 20% interest even after the NSR Royalty Sale. We are very excited about the future exploration and development of the Empire Mine Project.”

